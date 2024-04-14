Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $721,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 58.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geometric Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $60.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.57 and a fifty-two week high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.