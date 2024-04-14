Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $773,000 Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 182.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,236,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,198,000 after buying an additional 30,511,907 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $230,880,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 32.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,836,000 after buying an additional 4,693,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 12.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,628,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,590,000 after buying an additional 3,417,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $41,665,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vertiv from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $83.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 71.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $88.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.47%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertiv Profile

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.