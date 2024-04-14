Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,013,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth about $8,326,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Erste Group Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Shares of LLY opened at $751.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $761.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $653.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $367.35 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,488,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock valued at $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

