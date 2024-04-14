Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New $845,000 Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RSPS. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,445,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,364,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $985,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $692,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSPS opened at $31.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $35.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.85.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (RSPS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer staples equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US consumer staples stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPS was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

