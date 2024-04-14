Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 37,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 140.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,437 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 161.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of IEP stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.84. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $52.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Analysts predict that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -220.99%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

