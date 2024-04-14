Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases 5,813 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the period.

Get SPDR NYSE Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF stock opened at $179.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $680.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.31 and its 200 day moving average is $162.30. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $186.60.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR NYSE Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.