Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 42,397 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 78.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,397 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 139,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,764,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $216.95 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200-day moving average is $205.06. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

