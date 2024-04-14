Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RSPH. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

RSPH stock opened at $29.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $31.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

