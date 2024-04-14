Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.70.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Koss by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koss during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Koss by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

