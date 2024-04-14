Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Koss Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of KOSS stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of -0.89. Koss has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $4.70.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Koss had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Koss Company Profile
Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Canada, Korea, Republic of Belgium, Malaysia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless bluetooth headphones, wireless bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Koss
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.