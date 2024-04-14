KT Co. (NYSE:KT) is Silchester International Investors LLP’s 2nd Largest Position

Silchester International Investors LLP increased its position in shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,168,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,600 shares during the period. KT makes up approximately 43.3% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned about 5.11% of KT worth $351,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of KT by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,150,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,155 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. KLR Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 41,157 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,290,000. 18.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th.

KT Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of KT stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,281. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.29. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KT Profile

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

