Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Price Target Cut to $12.50 by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.75 to $12.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.63.

NYSE LADR opened at $10.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 64.38 and a quick ratio of 64.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.92.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.75%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 233.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,610,000 after purchasing an additional 987,995 shares in the last quarter. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ladder Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after purchasing an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

