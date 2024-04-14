Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Buys New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognex during the first quarter valued at about $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after buying an additional 80,615 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $274,942.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX traded down $1.05 on Friday, hitting $40.25. The company had a trading volume of 786,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,743. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $59.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.99 and a beta of 1.49.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.46%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

