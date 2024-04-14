Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.14 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,651 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,115,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,156,441,000 after purchasing an additional 40,344 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,351,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $531,620,000 after acquiring an additional 196,859 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 106,294.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,064,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $486,392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $239,527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CSL stock traded down $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.14. The company had a trading volume of 293,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,159. The company’s fifty day moving average is $364.52 and its 200 day moving average is $312.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $403.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 22.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Carlisle Companies news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,255 shares of company stock worth $5,231,360. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

