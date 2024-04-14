Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $682,000 in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 84.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalent by 1,162.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.50 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of Catalent in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.46.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. 1,960,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.45 and a 1-year high of $64.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

