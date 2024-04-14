Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Invests $868,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 270.0% during the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Snowflake during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Trading Down 0.5 %

SNOW stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $158.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,663,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.18 and a beta of 0.91. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.26 and a 52 week high of $237.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, CAO Emily Ho sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $235,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,133.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy acquired 31,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 180,555 shares of company stock valued at $36,918,917. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Macquarie raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.