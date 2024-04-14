Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $755,000 Investment in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EG. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director Roger M. Singer purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Allan Williamson bought 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $352.50 per share, with a total value of $246,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,522.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Singer bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $357.21 per share, with a total value of $178,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,043,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,485 shares of company stock valued at $874,786 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EG shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $421.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.44.

Everest Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EG traded down $4.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $361.81. 243,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,503. The company has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.56. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $331.08 and a 1 year high of $417.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $376.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $380.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $25.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.63 by $10.55. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Everest Group had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

