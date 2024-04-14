Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Price Target Raised to $515.00 at KeyCorp

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $500.00 to $515.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lennox International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $491.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennox International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $473.67.

Get Lennox International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on LII

Lennox International Price Performance

NYSE LII opened at $471.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $243.67 and a 12-month high of $501.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.74 and its 200-day moving average is $429.55.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 671.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennox International will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total transaction of $909,956.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in Lennox International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Lennox International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.07% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.