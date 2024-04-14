Litecoin Cash (LCC) Market Cap Achieves $4.63 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $4.63 million and $6.38 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 799,342,919 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 799,322,824.9584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00579492 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $12.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
