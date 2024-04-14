Litecoin (LTC) Tops One Day Volume of $1.35 Billion

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. Litecoin has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $78.70 or 0.00121906 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00009119 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,421,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org. The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin (LTC) is a digital currency designed for fast, low-cost payments over the internet. Created by Charlie Lee in 2011 as an alternative to Bitcoin, it offers improved transaction times and a higher maximum supply, using a different algorithm (scrypt) for mining. Litecoin facilitates peer-to-peer transactions without a central authority, making it suitable for a wide range of financial activities, from everyday purchases to trading and investment. Its creation by a former Google engineer aimed to address and improve upon some of Bitcoin’s limitations, establishing Litecoin as a practical complement to Bitcoin in the digital currency ecosystem.”

