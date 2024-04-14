Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Purchased by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Free Report) by 163.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 316,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the period. Lithium Americas accounts for 1.7% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAC. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 98,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Lithium Americas by 224.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of LAC stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.68. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

Lithium Americas ( NYSE:LAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LAC has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Lithium Americas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration and development of lithium properties in the United States and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass project located in northern Nevada, as well as investments in exploration properties in the United States and Canada. Lithium Americas Corp.

