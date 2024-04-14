London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Price Target Raised to £110 at Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Free Report) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from £106 ($134.16) to £110 ($139.22) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup restated a top pick rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of £101.64 ($128.64).

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 9,314 ($117.88) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,172.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,901.45. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 7,784 ($98.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,696 ($122.72). The company has a market capitalization of £49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6,749.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a GBX 79.30 ($1.00) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,333.33%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 11,999 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,644 ($122.06), for a total transaction of £1,157,183.56 ($1,464,603.92). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,410 ($119.10) per share, for a total transaction of £50,155.30 ($63,479.69). Corporate insiders own 10.28% of the company's stock.

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

