L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of L’Oréal stock traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.71. 72,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,431. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $100.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $1.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 24th. This is a boost from L’Oréal’s previous dividend of $1.03.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded L’Oréal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, L’Oréal has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products.

