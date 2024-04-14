Lotus Technology (LOT) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) is one of 676 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Lotus Technology to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Lotus Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Lotus Technology Competitors 117 557 888 14 2.51

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 70.04%. Given Lotus Technology’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lotus Technology has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.16, indicating that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, indicating that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Technology $679.01 million $10.84 million -13.99 Lotus Technology Competitors $1.33 billion -$79.55 million 42.64

Lotus Technology’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lotus Technology. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Technology N/A -4.09% 0.33% Lotus Technology Competitors -72.03% -67.74% -2.54%

Lotus Technology Company Profile

Lotus Technology Inc. engagers in the design, development, and sale of sports luxury lifestyle battery electric vehicles. It offers electric sports car models, including Eletre and Emeya. The company is based in Shanghai, China.

