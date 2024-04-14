Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 57,100 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 57,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,990,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 17.9% during the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 2.8% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certuity LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

CoStar Group Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. 1,745,123 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,709. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. The company has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.84. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.35 and a 12 month high of $100.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 12.01 and a quick ratio of 12.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.08.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CSGP

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.