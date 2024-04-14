Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $4.52 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total value of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.90. 2,279,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,463. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $100.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $73.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

