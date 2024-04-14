Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $6.48 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 5,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Melius downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $15.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $397.27. 1,886,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,228. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.40. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

