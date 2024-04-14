Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $7.31 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 86,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,312,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of RTX by 94.5% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in RTX by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in RTX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.4% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,327,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,482,626. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.63 and a 200-day moving average of $85.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $133.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.44.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

