Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases New Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 172,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,731,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KDP traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.22. 9,627,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,987,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert James Gamgort purchased 171,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,917 shares in the company, valued at $92,535,584.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,012,132 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,354,861. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

