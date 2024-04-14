Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $700-$770 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $765.38 million. Lovesac also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.060-1.590 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Lovesac in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Lovesac from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Lovesac Stock Performance

Shares of LOVE stock opened at $19.51 on Friday. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $14.18 and a 52-week high of $30.93. The company has a market capitalization of $302.21 million, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.06). Lovesac had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $134,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,038,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lovesac by 127.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,872 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 39.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after buying an additional 17,615 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $1,631,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lovesac by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Lovesac

(Get Free Report)

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and other products comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. The company markets its products primarily through lovesac.com website, as well as showrooms at top tier malls, lifestyle centers, mobile concierges, kiosks, and street locations in 40 states of the United States; and in store pop-up- shops and shop-in-shops.

Further Reading

