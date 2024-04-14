Lowland (LON:LWI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $116.31

Shares of Lowland (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 116.31 ($1.47) and traded as high as GBX 122 ($1.54). Lowland shares last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 359,520 shares.

Lowland Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 116.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 115.22. The firm has a market cap of £320.18 million, a PE ratio of -3,950.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Lowland’s dividend payout ratio is currently -20,000.00%.

Insider Activity

About Lowland

In other news, insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,714.21). In other news, insider Tom Walker bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £45,600 ($57,714.21). Also, insider Mark Lam bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.44) per share, with a total value of £11,400 ($14,428.55). Corporate insiders own 11.92% of the company’s stock.

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

