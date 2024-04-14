Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 441,000 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the March 15th total of 230,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 141,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Lucid Diagnostics from $3.80 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get Lucid Diagnostics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LUCD

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 358,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,295. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $0.78 and a 52-week high of $1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.15 and its 200-day moving average is $1.28.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 2,169.07%. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Diagnostics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $209,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 101,922 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lucid Diagnostics by 24.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,121 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc, a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company, focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma in the United States. The company's flagship product, the EsoGuard Esophageal DNA Test performed on samples collected with the EsoCheck Esophageal Cell collection device, a testing tool with the goal of preventing EAC deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer in at-risk GERD patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.