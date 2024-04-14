M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of M.D.C. from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on M.D.C.

Insider Transactions at M.D.C.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total value of $388,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,446.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $2,232,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the fourth quarter worth $992,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in M.D.C. by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 898,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,662,000 after acquiring an additional 168,214 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 117,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in M.D.C. in the third quarter worth $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $36.47 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 9.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. M.D.C.’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that M.D.C. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About M.D.C.

(Get Free Report

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.