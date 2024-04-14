Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK) Short Interest Update

Madison County Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCBK – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Madison County Financial Price Performance
MCBK remained flat at $22.25 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. Madison County Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00.
Madison County Financial Company Profile
