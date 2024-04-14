Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Manchester United from $20.30 to $16.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

MANU stock opened at $14.71 on Wednesday. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.09.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.32. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $280.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Manchester United will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,289,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,829,000 after buying an additional 1,355,427 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,217,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Manchester United in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,527,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Manchester United by 157.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,237,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after buying an additional 757,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Manchester United by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,870,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,270,000 after buying an additional 627,283 shares during the last quarter. 23.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

