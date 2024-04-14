Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 14th, 2024

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOANFree Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Performance

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.83%.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Bridge Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 871.6% in the third quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 332,296 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 298,096 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 17.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in the third quarter valued at $389,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 506.7% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 24,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 178,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 16,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.