Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,526,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,508,000 after buying an additional 1,086,776 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,066,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,074,000 after acquiring an additional 7,766,870 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 24,637,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,212,000 after acquiring an additional 120,055 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,195,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,710,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $23.19 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.