Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.33.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Manulife Financial Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $23.19 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08.
Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Manulife Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.66%.
Manulife Financial Company Profile
Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Manulife Financial
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.