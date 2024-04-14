Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Rating Reiterated by Moffett Nathanson

Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Maplebear from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.72.

Get Maplebear alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Maplebear

Maplebear Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CART opened at $37.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.95. Maplebear has a 12 month low of $22.13 and a 12 month high of $42.95.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maplebear will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Maplebear news, CFO Nick Giovanni sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 591,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,687,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total value of $3,139,290.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 926,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,277,717.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,157,745 shares of company stock valued at $61,771,955 and sold 998,592 shares valued at $28,401,288. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maplebear

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 4.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maplebear by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Maplebear in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Maplebear

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.