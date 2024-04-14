MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $199.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MKTX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on MarketAxess from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $278.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $239.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.80.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $213.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.98. MarketAxess has a 1 year low of $200.01 and a 1 year high of $344.43.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MarketAxess will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 70,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,508,555.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarketAxess

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 94 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 155.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

