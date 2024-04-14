Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mastech Digital Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.45.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mastech Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 164.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastech Digital by 11.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.43% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.