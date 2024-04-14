Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Mastech Digital Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN MHH opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $102.28 million, a P/E ratio of -14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.52. Mastech Digital has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $11.45.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Mastech Digital had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $46.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.38 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Mastech Digital will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Mastech Digital
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. The company operates through Data and Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services segments. It offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mastech Digital
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.