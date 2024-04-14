Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Reduced by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,113,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 33,923 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $901,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in Mastercard by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 536 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 49,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $21,129,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in Mastercard by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 12,124 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,041,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total value of $43,072.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 98 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.52, for a total transaction of $43,072.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,728 shares of company stock valued at $19,479,753. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $465.38. 2,486,361 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $471.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $431.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

