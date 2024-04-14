Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,255 shares in the company, valued at $5,832,644.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,728 shares of company stock worth $19,479,753. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MA traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $465.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,486,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,737. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $471.81 and a 200-day moving average of $431.90. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $357.85 and a 1 year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.82.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

