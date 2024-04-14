Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) PT Lowered to $4.00 at Mizuho

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MAXN has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.59.

Shares of MAXN stock opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.62. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $38.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. 47.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

