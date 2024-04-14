McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Receives $77.88 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.88.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays increased their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Consumer Edge lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $71.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,997.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,400. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.