McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,797 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,441 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $21,191,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 11,025 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $267.39. 2,708,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,044. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $284.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.17.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

