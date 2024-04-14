McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 price objective on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Argus reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $310.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $320.17.

NYSE MCD opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.63. McDonald’s has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

