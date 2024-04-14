McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a dividend payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $6.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.43 and a 200-day moving average of $112.74. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $85.97 and a 52-week high of $130.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $221.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.43 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 76,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 27,002 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 340.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,709,000 after acquiring an additional 30,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,691,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,931,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McGrath RentCorp in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Report on MGRC

About McGrath RentCorp

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.