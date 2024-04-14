Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $4.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a sector weight rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.48.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

