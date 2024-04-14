Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Down 17.6% in March

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medigus

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Medigus stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Free Report) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 2.41% of Medigus worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medigus alerts:

Medigus Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of MDGS stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,974. Medigus has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.12.

Medigus Company Profile

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.