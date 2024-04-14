MELD One Day Trading Volume Tops $766,404.70 (MELD)

MELD (MELD) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. During the last seven days, MELD has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. MELD has a market capitalization of $54.03 million and approximately $766,404.70 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About MELD

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,781,740,419 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/onmeld.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.014773 USD and is down -6.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $462,302.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

