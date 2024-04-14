Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $7.30 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.
About Meliá Hotels International
