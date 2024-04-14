Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Meliá Hotels International, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMIZF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 51.6% from the March 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Meliá Hotels International Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:SMIZF opened at $7.30 on Friday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $5.44 and a one year high of $7.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.41.

About Meliá Hotels International

Meliá Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. It operates through Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Other Business Linked to Hotel Management, Real Estate, and Vacation Club segments. The company operates hotels under the Gran Meliá Hotels & Resorts, Paradisus by Meliá, ME by Meliá, Meliá Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by Meliá, Sol by Meliá, TRYP by Wyndham, and Circle by Melia brand names, as well as Meliá PRO.

